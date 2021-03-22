Child’s $15K special communication table replaced by community after previous one was stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — In January, Jonesboro police responded to a car break-in, in which the culprit stole several items including a child’s $15,000 communication tablet.

On Friday, five-year-old Lexi Wertenberger was surprised with a new communication tablet after going two months without one.

Lexi’s mother Stephanie Hayes expressed excitement that everything seems to be getting back on track.

“Now she can get back to learning and communicating a lot more to get back on track,” Hayes said.

Lexi has Rett Syndrome, and the most efficient way for her to communicate with her mom and other people is through a special tablet controlled by her eye gaze.

To read the full story visit KAIT8’s website.

KAIT is a content partner for KNWA News.