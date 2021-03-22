Child’s $15K special communication table replaced by community after previous one was stolen

Around Arkansas

Five-year-old Lexi Wertenberger has Rett Syndrome

by: Monae Stevens, KAIT

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — In January, Jonesboro police responded to a car break-in, in which the culprit stole several items including a child’s $15,000 communication tablet.

On Friday, five-year-old Lexi Wertenberger was surprised with a new communication tablet after going two months without one.

Lexi’s mother Stephanie Hayes expressed excitement that everything seems to be getting back on track.

“Now she can get back to learning and communicating a lot more to get back on track,” Hayes said.

Lexi has Rett Syndrome, and the most efficient way for her to communicate with her mom and other people is through a special tablet controlled by her eye gaze.

To read the full story visit KAIT8’s website.

KAIT is a content partner for KNWA News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers