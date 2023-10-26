NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chris Stapleton is the latest country star announced to make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.

Chris Stapleton is set bring his “All-American Road Show” to the Simmons Bank Arena Aug. 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. Special guests Grace Potter and Allen Stone will also perform live at the show.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 with prices ranging from $69.75 to $159.75.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena have announced several county acts making their way to Arkansas including Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.