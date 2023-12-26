MARION COUNTY, Ark. – A man is dead of an apparent stab wound after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off of Marion County (MC) Road 5013 Monday night.

When deputies arrived at about 11:22 p.m., they found a man dead on the floor of a workshop with what appeared to be a stab wound. Deputies took a suspect into custody, but are waiting for formal charges to be presented before releasing the name of the suspect or victim.

The victim will receive an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.