MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its first annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will last from 1 PM to 5 PM.

At the open house, there will be hot beverages and Christmas cookies served. Christmas decorations will be on full display and there will be free tours of the Longino House given throughout the Christmas Open House.

The museum is located at 317 West Main St., Magnolia, AR 71753.