Chronic wasting disease found in deer in southern Arkansas

STRONG, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports the deadly chronic wasting disease has been found in a deer harvested near the Louisiana border.

The commission said Thursday that the deer was taken in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Union County. A sample confirmed the disease.

The commission says the source of the disease is unknown. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission declared an emergency ban on feeding and baiting in nearby Morehouse and Union parishes beginning Monday.

The CDC says there are no reported cases of chronic wasting disease in humans, but recommends not eating infected meat.