Church, homes damaged by possible tornadoes, thousands without power in East Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The remnants of Laura took a toll on Northeast Arkansas Thursday night, spawning destructive tornadoes.

Several homes and the Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City were damaged by Laura as the storm made its way through the state.

LAKE CITY

The Refuge Baptist Church at 5002 Highway 18, Lake City was destroyed Thursday night by a possible tornado.

Luckily there were no injuries, and the church posted Friday morning on their Facebook page about the damage.

No word yet on how the church will handle Sunday services.

The damage was broadcast on ABC Good Morning America.

GOOBERTOWN

In the Goobertown community, several homes in the Pepper Tree subdivision were damaged by a possible tornado.

Homeowner Blake Campbell told Region 8 News they were just able to make it to the basement before the side and back of the house were severely damaged. The family was able to walk away with no injuries.

Within minutes after the damage, the community was rushing to their aid, “We had 20 or 30 people pitching in trying to get things out of the house, trying to save pictures, just doing everything that could. Everybody’s been amazing, and I can’t thank them enough,” Campbell said.

Campbell said, “It really hasn’t sunk in yet honestly. I’m just happy everyone is safe and accounted for and nobody got hurt. This house can be replaced, the contents inside can be replaced.”

Other homes in the subdivision did sustain damage as well. No injuries were reported.

