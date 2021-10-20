Clerk shot at West Memphis gas station

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning at a gas station and found one woman in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds.

West Memphis Police responded to the Shell Station on North Service Road at 4:30 a.m.

Police said the store clerk was shot multiple times, and was transported to Regional One Hospital.

The suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Photos are below.


Details are still coming in, but West Memphis Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact the Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at (870) 732-4444.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers