LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – So far, 33 flights have been canceled on Monday at the Clinton National Airport due to the massive amount of snow that has blanketed Arkansas over the past 24 hours.

Airport officials saying that the runway is passable, but airlines are facing a difficult task in de-icing the planes.









To keep up to date on flight cancellations and current conditions visit https://www.clintonairport.com/ or go to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) (flightview.com)