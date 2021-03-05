Community holds balloon release for 15-year-old shot at Watson Chapel Junior High

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) — Many students and staff from Watson Chapel School District who wanted to pay tribute to 15-year-old Daylon Burnett gathered today.

Rebecca Newby, a 9th grade English teacher at Watson Chapel reflected on Daylon and his impact.

“Everybody loved Daylon, everybody knew who he was, they knew his smile, they knew his dreams and the fact that he was so talented, and the fact that he had so much potential,” Newby said.

Daylon was well known in this community, the crowd of 50 outside Watson Chapel Jr. High quickly grew as high school students, police and community members showed up.

He not only had an impact on students, but also staff across the district.

“We laughed and we joked and we hugged and we cried and I love Daylon,” said Newby.

She wasn’t the only one to quickly grow close to him.

Clifton Lewis Jr. a 9th grade science teacher talked about the way Daylan impacted students around him.

“Where he walked students followed and he had a natural attraction. I taught for over 10 years and I didn’t see that many students that I could say that about,” Lewis said.

“If you’ve seen his pictures on social media then you’ve seen his smile, and you’ve seen the twinkle in his eyes and know that we love him,” said Newby.

Staff and students said they are hurting right now, and they said they will do what they can to continue to honor him.