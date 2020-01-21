Company says it’s closing compressor factory in Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — A compressor factory in Arkadelphia is closing down, a move that will affect 170 employees.

Danfoss announced Tuesday it’s closing its facility that makes compressors for air-conditioning units and commercial freezers.

The plant’s employees will be furloughed by the end of 2020.

The company said in a statement that the closure is because of decreasing market demand and that it’s working to provide support for the furloughed employees.

Danfoss is a privately held company and has more than 25,000 employees worldwide.

