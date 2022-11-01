MONTICELLO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Fourth District Congressman Bruce Westerman spent the day with faculty and students at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Most of his time meeting with the faculty and students was spent discussing the e efforts made by the forestry, wildlife, and geospatial experts of the College to sustain the health of bottomland hardwood forests of Arkansas and the waterfowl that depend on them and to educate the next generation of wetlands and waterfowl managers.

Westerman first made a presentation to Dr. Robert Ficklin, who was recently inducted as a Fellow to the Society of American Foresters. This is one of the highest honors of this profession. Westerman presented a copy of the text he read into the Congressional Record earlier this month honoring Dr. Ficklin for receiving the award.

A working lunch at Gibson Hall gave Westerman the opportunity to speak with faculty and students, specifically students in the Graduate Certificate Program in Waterfowl Habitat and Recreation Management. He also heard from Dr. Don White about his black bear research in eastern Arkansas.

The day ended with the Congressman receiving a brief pilot lesson and flying the University’s DJI Matrice 300 drone.

Westerman said, “”I’m impressed with the research and innovation here at UAM…”You are doing things that matter to Arkansans and the rest of the country when you talk about wildlife programs, research being done with ducks and habitat….We’ve been flying a drone that can collect remote sensing data important to forestry and land management. It makes me proud that UAM is a leader in this area, not just in Arkansas but across the nation.”