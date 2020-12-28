Conway police arrest man for ex-wife’s stabbing death

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – Conway investigators arrested 41-year-old Keith Wofford at his home on Saturday. 

He faces a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of his ex-wife 38-year-old Amber Wofford. Conway police received a 911 call from Wofford saying he had stabbed his ex-wife in his home on Arden Lane.  

When officers arrived at the scene, Wofford came out of the house and officers arrested him without incident. Officers later found Amber Wofford in the bedroom of the home, where she died from her injuries.  

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case to determine exactly what happened.  

Keith Wofford is currently in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

