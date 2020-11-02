Cook Political Report: AR Congressional District 2 race now rated a ‘Toss Up’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Cook Political Report, an independent non-partisan group, says the race for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District is now considered a “Toss Up”.

Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District race is between Congressman French Hill (R) and State Senator Joyce Elliott (D).

New @CookPolitical: our FINAL House ratings feature eight late-breaking changes, all towards Democrats (including three in TX). Read full analysis here ($): https://t.co/OUqiTVVs9j pic.twitter.com/UUWa9cQFfN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2020

According to Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the Cook Political Report, the final House ratings have changed in Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District from “Lean R” to “Toss Up”.

To read more from the Cook Political Report, click here.

LATEST POSTS: