GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cooks Venture is moving forward with its plan to euthanize over a million chickens across Arkansas waiting to be processed following the company’s closing, and a Missouri news crew and Arkansas farmer were asked not to record while the chickens were being euthanized.

According to KNWA/FOX24’s NBC affiliate KY3, Arkansas’ Poultry and Livestock Division is tasked with euthanasia, and Cooks Venture is paying contractors for the cleanup.

KY3 says crews showed up to Dustin Maybee’s farm in Green Forest to foam and kill the thousands of chickens on his property.

It was supposed to be done December 13, but when they saw KY3’s crew with cameras, they left. They also told Maybee to turn off his camera as well. The crews returned later to finish the job.

According to KY3, Maybee was told the euthanasia would not happen while crews were recorded. Maybee says he worries about the future of his farm.

More on the story can be found here.