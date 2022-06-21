LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas is offering tips on how to keep your utility bills down this summer as the heat often sends thermostats into lower temperatures, increasing the air conditioner usage.

However, there are steps one can take to stay cool and also keep bills affordable. If you have already received a high bill, Entergy offers six helpful options to consider in managing costs or receiving assistance:

Level Billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.



Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.



Deferred Payment – Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).



Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.



Power to Care – Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more here.



LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric services in their homes.

Entergy encourages customers to download the company’s mobile phone app to monitor usage (if you have a smart meter), among other steps, to be more energy efficient before the next bill arrives.

Customers who are behind on bill payments or have a concern about their bill should reach out to the company either online or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).