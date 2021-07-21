Costco in Little Rock is open for business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The Costco on Chenal Parkway finally opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was there as they cut the ribbon just before the 8 a.m. opening of the doors.
The membership-based store has been in the planning stages for five years for Little Rock.
According to General Manager Tom Zeien, the store already has already sold 8,000 memberships in the central Arkansas area.
The west Little Rock location is the first in Arkansas for Costco.