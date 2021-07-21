Costco in Little Rock is open for business

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The Costco on Chenal Parkway finally opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was there as they cut the ribbon just before the 8 a.m. opening of the doors.

The membership-based store has been in the planning stages for five years for Little Rock.

According to General Manager Tom Zeien, the store already has already sold 8,000 memberships in the central Arkansas area.

The west Little Rock location is the first in Arkansas for Costco.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers