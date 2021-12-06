Senator Tom Cotton says diplomatic Olympic boycott is only ‘half measure’

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on Monday, Dec. 6, regarding the Biden Administration’s decision to proceed with a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, calling the decision a “half measure.”
“Today, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The President has once again opted for a half measure, when bold leadership was required,” Cotton said in a statement.
Cotton has previously called for a full boycott of the “Genocide Games” in Beijing, which would not send U.S. athletes to compete. Currently, athletes will still attend without government officials or personnel.
The Arkansas Senator said American businesses should not support the “Chinese Communist Party” and Team USA must not be exposed to the “dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”