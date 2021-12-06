Senator Tom Cotton says diplomatic Olympic boycott is only ‘half measure’

FILE – In this May 27, 2021, file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., takes the escalator as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. The midterms are more than a year away and there are 1,225 days until the next presidential election. But Republicans eyeing a White House run are wasting no time in jockeying for a strong position in what could emerge as an extremely crowded field of contenders. Cotton is slated to visit Iowa on June 29. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on Monday, Dec. 6, regarding the Biden Administration’s decision to proceed with a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, calling the decision a “half measure.”

“Today, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The President has once again opted for a half measure, when bold leadership was required,” Cotton said in a statement.

Cotton has previously called for a full boycott of the “Genocide Games” in Beijing, which would not send U.S. athletes to compete. Currently, athletes will still attend without government officials or personnel.

The Arkansas Senator said American businesses should not support the “Chinese Communist Party” and Team USA must not be exposed to the “dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”