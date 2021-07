Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Arkansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Ashley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (36 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,500 (2,064 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 10 (2 new cases, -82% change from previous week)

#49. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (31 total deaths)

— 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,098 (1,185 total cases)

— 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (51 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

#48. Howard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (25 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,576 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,824 (1,693 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#47. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (120 total deaths)

— 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,569 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,524 (7,290 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (40 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#46. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (36 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,490 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,953 (1,818 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (31 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#45. Crittenden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (97 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,426 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,948 (6,209 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

#44. Desha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (23 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,173 (1,383 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#43. Boone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (80 total deaths)

— 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,148 (4,173 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (114 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

#42. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (23 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,834 (1,054 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#41. Woodruff County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (14 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,187 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,364 (655 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 16 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#40. Arkansas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (39 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,919 (2,259 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (40 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

#39. Sebastian County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (287 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,164 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,250 (15,659 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (77 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#38. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (40 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,732 (1,724 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (5 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#37. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (38 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,588 (3,275 total cases)

— 67.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#36. Dallas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (16 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,813 (828 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (40 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

#35. Searcy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (18 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,935 (783 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (23 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#34. Hot Spring County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (78 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #1,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,159 (5,457 total cases)

— 38.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (88 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#33. Drew County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (44 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,455 (2,087 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#32. Columbia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (57 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,372 (2,433 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (26 new cases, +189% change from previous week)

#31. Stone County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (31 total deaths)

— 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,972 (1,122 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (11 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#30. Baxter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (106 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #901 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,526 (3,575 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (130 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#29. Phillips County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (45 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #896 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,629 (1,890 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#28. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (171 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,970 (9,335 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (90 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#27. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (43 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,282 (2,179 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (18 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#26. Garland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (265 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,808 (10,742 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (178 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

#25. Randolph County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (48 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,379 (2,223 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

#24. Ouachita County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (63 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,585 (2,475 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (30 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

#23. Sharp County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (47 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,638 (1,681 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (27 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#22. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (18 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,371 (896 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#21. Mississippi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (110 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,610 (5,939 total cases)

— 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (16 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

#20. Prairie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (22 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,412 (920 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#19. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (24 total deaths)

— 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #591 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,834 (894 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (2 new cases, -85% change from previous week)

#18. Cleburne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (74 total deaths)

— 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #565 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,479 (2,113 total cases)

— 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (39 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

#17. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (116 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #544 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,697 (4,138 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#16. Bradley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (33 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,704 (1,475 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (15 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#15. Izard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (42 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,789 (1,743 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (31 new cases, +182% change from previous week)

#14. Yell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (66 total deaths)

— 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,269 (3,472 total cases)

— 39.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#13. Cross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (51 total deaths)

— 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,157 (1,996 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#12. Cleveland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (25 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #452 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,645 (1,006 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#11. Poinsett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (77 total deaths)

— 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,864 (3,262 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (51 new cases, +219% change from previous week)

#10. Independence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (125 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,625 (4,019 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (52 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#9. Newton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (26 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,267 (796 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (32 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

#8. Little River County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (43 total deaths)

— 78.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #307 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,433 (1,279 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#7. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (52 total deaths)

— 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #287 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,460 (1,813 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#6. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (33 total deaths)

— 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,547 (768 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

#5. Lincoln County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (48 total deaths)

— 87.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,061 (3,264 total cases)

— 114.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (6 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

#4. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (74 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #245 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,263 (2,049 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#3. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (47 total deaths)

— 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,514 (1,187 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#2. Chicot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (41 total deaths)

— 105.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,120 (1,631 total cases)

— 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#1. Lee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (38 total deaths)

— 117.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

— #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,375 (1,716 total cases)

— 65.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)