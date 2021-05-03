Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of April 27 had reached 573,355 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 32.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 26, 2021.

In Arkansas, 24.2% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sevier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.2% (3,261 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,287 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (24 total deaths)

— 25.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,381 (2,786 total cases)

— 47.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.5% (3,553 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (1,712 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (32 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,984 (1,641 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.8% (2,127 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (1,092 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (22 total deaths)

— 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,395 (1,007 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Poinsett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 19.9% (4,680 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (2,026 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (77 total deaths)

— 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,410 (3,155 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#46. Hot Spring County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.0% (6,764 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (3,326 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (71 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,016 (5,071 total cases)

— 35.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#45. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.0% (7,720 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (3,776 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (112 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,338 (3,999 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.0% (3,348 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (1,658 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (38 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,230 (3,215 total cases)

— 73.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.1% (56,217 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (20,168 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (412 total deaths)

— 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,263 (28,647 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. White County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.4% (16,049 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (7,997 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (118 total deaths)

— 20.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,061 (7,923 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lonoke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.5% (15,034 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (6,062 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (119 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,866 (7,233 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Searcy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.5% (1,616 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (1,000 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (17 total deaths)

— 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,616 (679 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Craighead County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.6% (22,718 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (7,728 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (178 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,042 (13,286 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.6% (3,384 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,655 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (43 total deaths)

— 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,758 (2,093 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Stone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.9% (2,608 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (1,567 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (30 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,884 (986 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ashley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (4,167 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (2,296 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (34 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,966 (1,959 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (9,597 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (4,053 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (75 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,405 (6,076 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.2% (6,009 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (3,139 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (45 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,817 (2,786 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Logan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (4,599 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (2,404 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (22 total deaths)

— 46.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,356 (2,223 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#32. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.4% (5,009 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (2,242 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (56 total deaths)

— 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,967 (2,338 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cleburne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.8% (5,424 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,622 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (73 total deaths)

— 55.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,894 (1,967 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#30. Phillips County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.9% (3,893 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (1,823 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (38 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,078 (1,792 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#29. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.0% (52,661 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (17,072 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (345 total deaths)

— 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,821 (30,667 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.0% (4,693 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (2,015 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (65 total deaths)

— 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,035 (3,422 total cases)

— 44.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Van Buren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.3% (3,688 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (2,329 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (23 total deaths)

— 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,809 (1,292 total cases)

— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pope County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.7% (14,529 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,967 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (106 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,455 (7,980 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.8% (2,049 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (1,227 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (33 total deaths)

— 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,391 (754 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#24. Garland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.9% (22,757 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (12,507 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (259 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,160 (10,098 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.0% (6,107 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (2,453 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (37 total deaths)

— 26.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,911 (2,900 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#22. Baxter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.1% (9,703 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (5,973 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (103 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,486 (3,139 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Howard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (3,101 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (1,463 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (25 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,498 (1,650 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cross County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.6% (3,876 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (1,762 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (49 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,816 (1,940 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.7% (28,996 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (11,068 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (166 total deaths)

— 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,657 (11,824 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Faulkner County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.8% (30,046 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (10,702 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (160 total deaths)

— 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,839 (12,398 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Drew County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.0% (4,377 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (1,783 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (42 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,934 (1,992 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Francis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (6,078 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (2,388 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (42 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,295 (3,573 total cases)

— 28.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (5,430 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (2,513 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (40 total deaths)

— 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,404 (2,099 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.6% (4,364 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (2,098 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (39 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,529 (1,688 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.9% (3,629 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (1,889 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (50 total deaths)

— 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,985 (1,744 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Perry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.2% (2,630 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (1,350 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (10 total deaths)

— 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,987 (835 total cases)

— 28.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#11. Ouachita County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (6,026 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (2,934 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (61 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,858 (2,305 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.0% (1,744 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (799 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (17 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,923 (866 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Woodruff County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (1,650 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (885 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (13 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,206 (645 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#8. Cleveland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.9% (2,137 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (1,000 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (25 total deaths)

— 66.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,928 (949 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Conway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.2% (5,661 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (2,584 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (32 total deaths)

— 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,597 (2,209 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bradley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (2,946 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (1,309 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (32 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,710 (1,368 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Arkansas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (4,894 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (2,136 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (36 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,964 (2,092 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Desha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (3,176 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (1,500 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (24 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,980 (1,361 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Canva

#3. Chicot County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (2,860 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (1,413 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (41 total deaths)

— 114.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,932 (1,612 total cases)

— 43.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#2. Pulaski County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (111,186 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (39,935 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (647 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,920 (38,878 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (2,087 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (1,042 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (15 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,800 (757 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas