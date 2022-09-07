NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – County singer Blake Shelton is returning to the road, bringing his tour to the Little Rock metro next year.

Shelton will bring his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to the Simmons Bank Arena March 16, 2023. The show will start at 7 p.m. with special guests Carly Pearce & Jackson Dean.

If you are looking to enjoy country music before the year ends, arena officials announced that Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson are all coming within the next three months.

Country music will continue to ring through the arena at the start of 2023 with live performances from Kane Brown along with Blake Shelton.

Ticket prices are scheduled to go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49 to $249. For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.