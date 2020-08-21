Court asked to reconsider ruling on Arkansas abortion laws

Related Content Court lifts ruling against 4 Arkansas abortion restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that would allow four restrictions on the procedure to take effect in Arkansas.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights asked the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the decision by a three-judge panel this month that lifted the 2017 lower-court ruling blocking the restrictions.

The groups challenged the bans on behalf of a Little Rock abortion provider. The restrictions challenged include a ban on a common second-trimester procedure and a fetal remains law.