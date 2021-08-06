COVID-19 in Arkansas: Cases continue to rise with over 3,000 new cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday reports from the Arkansas Department of Health show that cases are continuing to rise with over 3,000 new cases.

The ADH reports that there are 3,037 new cases within the last 24 hours putting the total number of cases to 400,275.

Active COVID-19 cases based on county:

Benton County: 1,623

Washington County: 1,836

Madison County: 102

Crawford County: 352

Sebastian County: 815

Franklin County: 142

Logan County: 153

Johnson County: 190

Health officials reported 22,715 active cases within the state, which is an increase of 1,254 active cases.

There have been 22 new deaths within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,269.

According to the data from the ADH, hospitalizations decreased by 17, which brings the total number of hospitalizations to 1,234.

Ventilations have also decreased by nine, bringing the total number to 254.

An additional 12,160 people have been vaccinated since Thursday, which brings the total number of vaccinations to 2,421,677.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans rose by 4,499, putting the total at 331,226. The total number of fully vaccinated Arkansans is 1,087,964, which is an increase of 3,978.