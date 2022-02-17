ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Cox Communications announced in a press release Thursday the company will make a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users.

According to a release, expanded fiber to the premise combined with breakthrough enhancements to cable’s broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology will enable Cox to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds to both residential and business customers to support the growth of high bandwidth applications.

Cox has invested more than $19 billion in the last 10 years into network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful television, phone, home security, and automation services, as well as business offerings, including cloud and edge services.

Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. With new applications of technology from virtual reality classrooms to autonomous vehicles to the metaverse, people will require increased bandwidth to power their digital futures. Included in this investment is our commitment to bring robust and reliable services to underserved communities and to be the internet provider customers count on to make those valuable connections a reality. Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications.

The release noted, building upon its longstanding efforts to bridge the digital divide, the company is committing more than $400M over the next three years to expand its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities.

Cox said these efforts will allow it to provide reliable internet service and promote its growing digital equity portfolio across a fiber-based network to more than 100,000 homes and businesses in communities near its existing footprint. Initial expansion efforts will begin soon.

It also intends to reach more underserved communities by partnering with local cities and towns looking to leverage federal funding opportunities to address specific community objectives and help close the digital divide. Through these public-private partnership opportunities, Cox can help cities more effectively achieve their strategic connection objectives thereby preserving their resources for greater impact.

Cox maintains its goal is to continue working with local leaders to drive smart community development, using the latest technology to create smart traffic and parking management, public safety, smart utility management that benefit both city operators and citizens.