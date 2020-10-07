Craighead County Republican chairman dies of COVID-19

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee died due to COVID-19.

Steven Farmer died on Tuesday.

His daughters had been posting updates on his fight against the virus on social media.

He was in the hospital for weeks.

Arkansas lawmakers say he brought out the best in others.

“He was one of those men that loved people, but he also had a firmness about him that made him a good leader,” says St. Rep. Brandt Smith (R-District 58). “Not just a good leader, but a great leader.”

Farmer was also a firefighter and chaplain for the Brookland Volunteer Fire Department.

