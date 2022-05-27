POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews are investigating after a crop duster plane reportedly crashed in Poinsett County, Arkansas near Waldenburg Friday morning.

According to KNWA/FOX24 affiliate KAIT8, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder says the plane went down at the corner of Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg around 7:35 a.m.





The pilot was injured and taken to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is investigating.

No other details are available at this time.