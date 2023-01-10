Defendants in the West Memphis 3 case: Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The fight over DNA testing in the West Memphis 3 case appears to be heading to the Arkansas State Supreme Court.

Nearly 30 years ago, Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley, and Jason Baldwin were tried and convicted as teenagers for the deaths of three boys in West Memphis.

Decades later, the group was released under an Alford plea allowing them to maintain their innocence.

But that’s not enough for Damien Echols who wants to clear his name using DNA.

Last year, a Crittenden County circuit court rejected his request to have the evidence tested, but Monday Echols’ attorneys filed an appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, arguing it could help lead to the real killers.

So far, there’s been no formal response from the high court.