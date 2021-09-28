Deputies ask for public’s help finding missing man from Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Pope County are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to a release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William “Matt” McCabe was last seen on Sept. 4 in the Pottsville area of Pope County.

Authorities describe McCabe as a man weighing 180 to 200 pounds standing 6 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say McCabe has tattoos on his arms, legs, chest and back. He has tattoos of black stars just above his elbow with barbed wire just above going around his bicep, according to deputies.

Deputies believe McCabe was traveling on foot and could possibly be wearing sandals.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of William “Matt” McCabe to contact the office at 479-968-0911.

