Deputies find children listed as missing with their mother barricaded in grandmother’s home in Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Lonoke County say four children listed as missing last year have been found in the home of their maternal grandmother, barricaded in a room with their mother.

According to a release by the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, the children’s mother, Lisa Goodman, failed to surrender custody of the children after being ordered to do so by the court and then fled the state.

On Monday, deputies received information saying one of the children was seen at a home in Carlisle. Following up on Tuesday, deputies questioned Goodman’s mother, Kathy Tustison, who told them she had not seen her daughter or grandchildren.

Deputies then served a search warrant at the home, at which time deputies said they found Goodman and the children barricaded in a safe room.

After Goodman refused to communicate with deputies, the LCSO Emergency Response Team responded to the home and was able to rescue the children before taking Goodman into custody.

The older children were placed into the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The younger children were turned over to the custody of their father.

Goodman, Kathy Tustison and Zean Tustison were taken into custody and booked on multiple charges, including four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with custody, and obstructing governmental operations.