PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the Arkansas River Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, a fisherman found the body in the river around 7:45 a.m. near the Interstate 440 bridge.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to find out how the person died.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say a death investigation is underway.