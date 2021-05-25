Deputies: Man dead after being hit by train in Lonoke County

AUSTIN, Ark. – Authorities in Austin are investigating after a man died after being hit by a train Monday morning.

Officials with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office say the man was walking on train tracks at the time of the incident.

Capt. David Bufford with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said in these incidents, there is not much a train can do.

“They can’t swerve, they can’t do anything other than put on some brakes and you have so much weight that it’s just going to keep going. Very dangerous,” Bufford said.

Bob Lansdell lives along North Pool Street in Austin which runs parallel with the tracks. He said he and other neighbors have been concerned about this man because he has walked the tracks before.

Monday morning Lansdell said that he was sitting on his front porch that faces the tracks, and that he could see what was about to happen.

“Once I seen what was gonna happen I turned around I just didn’t want to see it,” Lansdell said. “The engineer was just was just laying on his horn, just blasting it and it’s like he never heard it, he never even turned around.”

Authorities want to remind people that the train tracks are private property and they can arrest people for walking on them or alongside.

KARK 4 did reach out to Union Pacific to see if they had any comment on the accident in Austin and they have not said anything in response.

There are no other injuries reported by crews responding to the scene.