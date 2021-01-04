Deputies say at least 2 dead in Poinsett County plane crash

by: Chris Counts

GRUBBS, Ark. – The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office confirming that there are two fatalities involved in a plane crash at Flag Slough Lane in Grubbs, Arkansas.

Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed that at approximately 9:44 am, the Poinsett County Dispatch Center received a call that a plane had crashed in the Northwest quadrant of Poinsett County.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Emergency responders discovered a twin-engine plane in a field off of Flag Slough Lane.

According to Conway Regional Airport, the flight was headed to Conway from Jonesboro.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KARK News for updates.

