Deputies searching for Jackson County teens missing after weekend trip

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jackson County authorities are searching for two teens who they say went missing after leaving for a day trip Saturday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Ashley Darlene Walls and 18-year-old Matthew Allen Morrison left a rural area in Jackson County around 11:30 a.m. and no one has seen them since.

Investigators said phone records indicate that the pair’s phones were active somewhere between the Jackson County/Woodruff County line in Arkansas and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the two were last seen wearing Newport High School-themed clothing and driving in a 2005 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with handicapped license plates.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashley Darlene Walls and Matthew Allen Morrison is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers