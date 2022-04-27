SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Saline County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Emma Grace Ebert was last seen just before 3 p.m. in the area near Salem Road in Benton.

Ebert is described as a white girl standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt with FILA in white letters on the front, a white long-sleeved shirt with flowers on it, dark shorts with a green stripe, black sneakers with white soles and a dark beanie with a white logo on it. She has light purple glasses, braces and was carrying a green string backpack and tan canvas bag with pockets.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of 13-year-old Emma Grace Ebert to call Detective Harrison at the dispatch line at 501-303-5648.