Disabled veteran stuck on I-40 gets help from two different strangers

POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — A disabled veteran stuck on the side of the road near Pottsville Tuesday was absolutely helpless. As one car after another zipped by, he wasn’t sure what to do.

He called 911 and that’s when the story turns from despair to gratitude.

Pottsville Police say the disabled veteran was driving from Texas to Mississippi. He got a flat tire at mile marker 87 on I-40.

Now, while he can drive a truck, his disability prevents him from being able to change a flat tire. He was shaken up, but little did he know, he was in the right place, at the right time.

C&C Wreckers of Pottsville dropped everything to answer the call.

“When we showed up at scene, it was a disabled man on his way to get treatment in a hospital,” said Brad Howe of C&C Wreckers.

“He had been here for a while,” said Tina Estep of C&C Wreckers. “This is a dangerous, dangerous section of Interstate 40.”

They knew that man needed the spare tire put on, so they towed his truck.

“So we took him and changed his tire at our shop,” Howe said.

And they did it all…for free.

“He actually started crying,” Howe said.

You may think this is where the story ends. But it doesn’t. This story isn’t just about the kindness of one stranger…it’s about two.

Daren Walters of Searcy is camera shy, but he did talk to us on the phone.

On his way home from Clarksville, Walters said he saw the wheelchair on the back of the veteran’s pickup.

“And I just got out and let him know I was checking on him, making sure he was okay,” Walters said.

“He was overwhelmed and didn’t know what he was gonna do.”

The man told Walters help was on the way.

“So, I just gave him some money to help him along,” Walters said. “He kinda teared up on us and I just told him I’m not taking no for answer.”

That money ended up paying for a brand new tire for the man’s truck.

“I just think that when you do good unto others, it’s gonna come back to you and it’s gonna come back to you more than what you put out,” Walters said.

“With everything that is going on right now in the world, we need more nice folks out here,” Estep said.

“I ask God every morning to put somebody in my path that I can help,” Walters said.

On that path, that day, where strangers just zoom on by, was a chance for strangers to stop…and show some compassion.

You might be wondering — who is this mystery veteran? We tried to find out so we could talk to him.

But no one got his name or contact information. They said they just didn’t feel the need; all they wanted to do was help.