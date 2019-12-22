Dixie Community donates hundreds of gifts through Angel Tree program

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Countless sponsors around Central, Arkansas providing Christmas gifts to over 300 families in the Dixie community North Little Rock.

It’s called the Dixie Angel program and it’s something that many families look forward too every year but this year was one of the biggest.

Several groups and sponsors stepped up and made sure kids wake up on Christmas day with smiles on their faces.

“God has been good and God will always be good,” Pastor Earnest Franklin said.

Hundreds of gifts filled the North Pointe Dixie Church of Christ in North Little Rock.

“Every child needs to know and every child needs to have a gift,” Pastor Franklin said.

Some kids were excited about getting bicycles while others couldn’t wait to see what Santa wrapped up.

“It makes me feel good and I’m glad it’s here,” Margie Evans said.

“This is our first year with ever had over 300 kids,” Evans said.

Each family waited for their names to be called.

“I’m very excited, excited to see all the children and the parents it’s just a wonderful day,” Cecila Scales said.

Several organizations like Arkansas Stop the Violence, Arkansas waste management helping those in need.

“I’m very very grateful since I moved to North Little Rock they have helped me and my family,” Kenya Tripp said.

“This helps them out plus it helps parents and you see more happy children and that’s the important thing,” Scales said.

It just goes to show that Christmas is the most wonderful time of year.

“God is still in the giving business and they say God will have the last word,” Pastor Franklin said.

Once families received their gifts they were given food bags filled with food and fruit.

Organizers say they’re already excited about next year’s Dixie Angel Tree Program.

