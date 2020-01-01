Dover Marshals searching for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting

DOVER, Ark. (KARK) — Dover Marshals responded to a shooting in the area of West Camp Street Tuesday morning. They are now looking for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find Kyle Earlsey. Authorities say the shooting happened inside the victim’s home and then Earsley left the area.

“It is my understand that there is a relational connection between to two,” Dover Marshal Lt. Todd Steffy said.

Marshals say he was last seen driving a newer model black sports car with a cross emblem on the hood.

“I heard about three shots go off and I didn’t think of it at the time,” Dylan White said.

White said it’s scary knowing the shooting happened just steps away from where he’s living.

“First thing that came through my mind is I could have died,” White said.

Lt. Steffy said the man shot was taken to a hospital treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have seen Earlsey you’re asked to call 911 or 479-968-0911.

