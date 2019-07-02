Oklahoma highway reopens after flooding repairs

TULSA –– The Oklahoma Department of Transportation opens a portion of Highway 64, between I-40 near Roland and SH 64D near Moffett, on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, following more than a month of closure after historic flooding.

East and westbound traffic are narrowing to one lane each east of Roland while repairs to two bridges are underway.

The nearly $600,000 repairs will begin next week to fix erosion and damage from flooding, and the project is expected to complete in late August, weather permitting.