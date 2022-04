LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One man is left dead after a shooting in Little Rock early Sunday morning, April 03, 2022.

It happened at an apartment complex on the Northeast side of the city.

The name of the victim has not been released.

But police say that Joey Doss is wanted for murder in connection with this case.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding what happened, is asked to contact Little Rock Police, 501-374-9004.