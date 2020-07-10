East Arkansas man facing charges for ‘doing donuts’ in cemetery

As officers were responding, the SUV stopped and the driver ran from the scene.

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) — A Paragould man faces multiple charges after police say he drove through a cemetery damaging several gravestones.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Linwood Cemetery in Paragould.

According to a news release from the Paragould Police Department, emergency services received a call about a black SUV doing donuts in the cemetery.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the man and told them the direction that had seen him running.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Bradley D. Sweaney.

On Thursday, a judge found probable cause to charge him with 12 counts of destruction/removal of a cemetery or grave marker, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

He’s being held in the Greene County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond awaiting his next court appearance.

