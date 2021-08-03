Endangered pygmy slow loris twins born at Little Rock Zoo

Courtesy: Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Zoo announced on Tuesday the birth of a boy and girl set of twin pygmy slow lorises.

The twins were born in June to dad, Frasier, and mom, Minh Yih. They’re the second set of twins produced by the parents.

Native to south east Asian countries (Vietnam, Laos, eastern Cambodia, and China), pygmy slow lorises are listed an endangered species on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list, according to zoo’s release.

Currently, there are only 44 pygmy slow lorises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA’s) population, and the Little Rock Zoo says the birth of the twins marks a important contribution to the Pygmy Slow Loris SSP (Species Survival Plan).

It’s celebrating the new additions by hosting a naming contest.

Zoo staff have selected three sets of names from which to choose:

  • Nova (girl), Sol (boy) [Lorises are nocturnal, so these are names that celebrate elements of space and sky]
  • Garnet (girl), Topaz (boy) [After the gemstones that share colors with lorises]
  • Elmer (boy), Eloise (girl) [Eloise for the beloved childhood character of books and movies, and Elmer since it goes nicely with Eloise]

The public is invited to vote by online poll available at the Zoo’s website, the Zoo’s Facebook page and this survey link: (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6YXBN5).

