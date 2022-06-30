LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas officials announced Thursday the company has issued a request for proposals for 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind generation resources, emissions-free renewables that can provide cost-effective energy supply, capacity, fuel diversity, and other benefits.

According to a press release, resources would be procured through a combination of one or more build-own-transfer agreements, self-build alternatives, and/or one or more power purchase agreements that would be in operation between May 2025 and December 2026.

Solar facilities would be required to be within the Entergy Arkansas service territory, while wind resources could be located anywhere in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or Southwest Power Pool footprints, the release notes.

Entergy Arkansas has a commitment to providing our customers with low-cost, reliable energy as well as more renewable generation. We continue to grow green energy within our diverse portfolio of power resources to better serve our existing and growing customer base and look forward to some exciting proposals. Kurt Castleberry, director of resource planning and marketing operations

Entergy Arkansas currently has 281 megawatts of solar power providing clean, emission-free renewable energy to customers – enough to power 45,000 homes. In addition to the Stuttgart and Chicot solar facilities, the company’s largest solar farm, Searcy Solar Facility, came online in late 2021, with a generation capacity of 100 MWs and batteries that can store 30 MWs.

The electric company adds that additional solar and wind resources would complement the diverse and carbon-free generation Entergy Arkansas fleet, which includes hydroelectric facilities at Carpenter and Remmel dams, three solar facilities, and Arkansas Nuclear One. Nuclear energy accounts for about 70% of the fuel mix for the company’s customers, followed by hydropower at 16%, with the remaining power sourced from coal, natural gas, and solar.

For more information, visit the Entergy Arkansas resource planning page on its website.