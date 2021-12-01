Entergy Arkansas offers holiday decorating safety tips

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Thanksgiving, many begin setting up their Christmas lights, which can use lots of electricity and energy. Although, setting up the lights can bring potential danger.

Entergy Arkansas is prepared to meet the manageable demand throughout the holiday season and offers up some safety tips on how to avoid accidents while setting up to show your Christmas spirit.

The electric company said in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 1, that they encourage outside inflatable decorations because of their convenience and they require less energy than one might think.

According to the release, one large inflatable uses around 150 watts of energy per hour, which equals about $12 for one month if it ran for 24 hours per day.

If one chooses to decorate with traditional lights, LED bulbs are around 75% more efficient with costs and energy than traditional bulbs, the release said.

Here are the safety tips Entergy Arkansas encourages decorators to follow:

Never replace a bulb when a string is electrified, as the current used for one incandescent Christmas light can stop a beating heart.

For outside use, work only with three-wire grounded extension cords.

Use a nonconducting fiberglass or wooden ladder when working with strings of lights and stay clear of all overhead wires.

Keep connections and lights off the ground by hanging them over wooden stakes.

Use rubber gaskets in light sockets or hang sockets downward to keep water out.

Never let light bulbs touch flammable materials such as plastic, dry grass and leaves.

Turn outside holiday lights off when away from home or asleep in case of fire.

The company also offers energy efficiency programs designed to help customers conserve both energy and money year-round. For more information on how to enroll, click here.