LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fall is almost in full swing and as the leaves turn and cool temperatures approach, you may want to begin checking areas around your home for maintenance.

Entergy Arkansas wants its customers to do this safely and to help, has provided some safety tips to follow when working inside and outside their home.

Starting with interior safety, Entergy says it’s important to have a professional inspect and clean your furnace and fireplace to ensure both are within good standards. Fallen leaves, animal nests, and other debris can cause the smoke from your fireplace to vent into your home rather than outside your home, which could cause a fire.

HVAC units will work more efficiently when well-maintained, so replace dirty air filters inside and remove debris from the unit outside. Also, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Nov. 6, batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should be checked.

Entergy notes that all homes should contain a carbon monoxide detector to help identify the colorless and odorless gas that can cause serious illness or death.

You should also monitor lit candles and only use space heaters while at home, as both could create fire hazards.

Also, when using a ladder inside or out, be sure to wear proper footwear, position the ladder on a flat surface, and have someone nearby spot you.

Keep in mind when cleaning up fallen leaves and broken limbs to stay away from power lines, and always consult with a professional for trimming trees. If trimmings fall onto power lines, assume downed wires are energized and report them to 1-800-ENTERGY.

For more information about electrical safety, visit www.entergy.com/safety/residential/ and follow @EntergyArk for regular updates on Facebook and Twitter.