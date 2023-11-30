LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-running legal battle between Entergy and the Arkansas Public Service Commission is winding down as a proposed settlement has been agreed to by both parties, pending federal approval.

If federal regulators approve the proposed $142 million settlement, Entergy Arkansas customers could expect refunds beginning in early 2024.

The settlement is regarding the operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Mississippi, the largest single-unit nuclear plant in the country. The plant supplies energy for Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

In 2017, Mississippi regulators, followed by Arkansas and Louisiana regulators, claimed that mismanagement at the plant had resulted in substantial overcharges. Each state pursued its own settlement with Entergy, with Mississippi reaching an agreement in 2022.

On Nov. 17 Entergy notified the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it had reached an agreement with the Arkansas Public Service Commission for a $142.27 million settlement. That agreement must be approved by the federal agency before being implemented.

Federal approval of the Arkansas settlement will lead to refunds for Entergy Arkansas customers.

“The Arkansas Public Service Commission is pleased to have reached a settlement agreement with Entergy Arkansas, LLC resolving 19 dockets and related litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the longest of which has been pending for approximately six years,” Arkansas Public Service Commission chief of staff Danni Hoefer said. “At this time, the settlement is pending FERC approval. Once approved by FERC, Entergy Arkansas, LLC will issue refunds to customers.”

The specific amounts of customer refunds remain to be calculated, according to Entergy Arkansas spokesperson Heather Kendrick.

“A global settlement including Entergy Arkansas, LLC, System Energy Resources, Inc., and the Arkansas Public Service Commission has been filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval, resolving all current claims at this time,” she said. “This settlement resolves costly litigation and will result in meaningful benefits for customers. Once the settlement is approved by FERC, Entergy Arkansas will make a filing at the APSC to calculate the amount customers will receive on their bill and subsequently issue refunds.”