Entergy asks customers to conserve power as potential for mandatory forced outages persists

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 28: A military helicopter flies by as Entergy Corporation worker Michael “Flash” Gordon acts as a spotter for other crew members on the ground as they fix a transmission line damaged by Hurricane Katrina in the Algiers District September 28, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas is asking all customers – including residential, commercial and industrial – to decrease their electrical usage from 5 to 10 p.m., due to direction from reliability coordinator Midcontinent Independent System Operator regarding critical power shortages.

Officials said there is the potential for mandatory forced outages in the next few hours if the demand does not decrease, and customers across the state should be prepared to have controlled outages for what they hope will be no more than 60 minutes per customer until the power demand is reduced.

Entergy said limiting the use of large appliances and lowering the thermostat on heating units now can greatly impact the number and length of forced outages.

Mandatory forced outages will decrease the likelihood of widespread outages and long-term damages to the bulk electric system. Circuits serving emergency facilities or where loss of service presents significant risk to public safety and health will be high priority to maintain power.