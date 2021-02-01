Entergy customers get 1-time credit in February

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 28: A military helicopter flies by as Entergy Corporation worker Michael “Flash” Gordon acts as a spotter for other crew members on the ground as they fix a transmission line damaged by Hurricane Katrina in the Algiers District September 28, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy customers in the Natural State will see a one-time credit on their February 2021 bill for a couple of reasons: annual adjustment based on certain federal tax positions and a decrease in the state tax rate.

“Providing affordable, safe and reliable energy is at the heart of what we aim to do each day,” said Entergy Arkansas Customer Service Vice President Michael Considine, “and our goal is to pass along additional credits to our customers as quickly as possible.”

The credit amount will vary by customer based on the kilowatt-hours used, but the company said on average the residential customer will see a $3.85 February credit.

The total to be credited to all customers is estimated at $5.6 million, with a credit for commercial and industrial customers — also based on usage.

Entergy states it has “worked diligently” to help ease the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for many customers.

Entergy services four states — Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

Due to the pandemic, the company has offered a “flexible options to extend time to pay.”

Customers may use self-service options: Log onto entergy.com/payassistance.