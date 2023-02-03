EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages.

Union County

Officials confirmed that the El Dorado area experienced approximately 3,800 power outages on February 2, 2023, at 10:45 AM. Damages were caused due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on our facilities.

Approximately 3,343 power outages have been restored with about 457 outages remaining as of Friday, February 3, 2023, at 8 AM. Crews will be working in east Union County, northern areas of El Dorado, Norphlet, Smackover, and areas just north of Luann. Entergy expects to have a damage assessment by the end of February 3, 2023.

Ouachita County

On February 2, 2023, the Camden area saw a peak of 3,500 customer outages. The area experienced damage due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy facilities.

As of February 3, 2023, approximately 2,413 power outages have been restored with about 1,087 outages remaining. Entergy officials will be working on Cash Road (south of Fairview), Omega SW, Craig Avenue SW, Harding Avenue, Brookridge Drive NW, Camark Avenue, Ridgeview Road, & Forest NW.

Officials expect to have a damage assessment completed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Noon.

Columbia County

As for Columbia County, officials saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages in the Magnolia area on February 2, 2023. Approximately 1,566 power outages have been restored with about 1,634 outages remaining.

The areas with the most damage have been McNeil, Stephens, Stamps, Rosston, and Lewisville.

Entergy has an estimated 2,800 workers engaged and responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible.

To view warming centers in south Arkansas, be sure to view the table below.