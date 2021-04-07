Eric Church announces return to Simmons Bank Area in 2022

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music superstar Eric Church is heading back to the Little Rock metro, though fans will have to wait a bit to see the show.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced “The Gather Again Tour” Wednesday, which will kick off in the fall and stop by 55 cities around the United States and Canada.

Fans in Little Rock can see Church at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, with a special early pre-sale open to members of Church’s fan club.

More details on the tour and ticket sales is available at EricChurch.com.

Live music fans have had few options during the pandemic to see performances locally and around the country. Even as more pandemic-related restrictions have lifted, performers and live events have been slow to return.

Earlier this week, pop band Maroon 5 announced the cancellation of the band’s planned show at Simmons Bank Area for August 18.