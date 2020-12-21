FAA issues Little Rock ground stop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Travelers looking to fly out of Clinton International Monday afternoon may find themselves waiting around the airport for a while.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for Little Rock and the surrounding commercial airports because the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center, in Memphis, has been closed due to COVID-19 cleaning.

The FAA has issued a Ground Stop for Little Rock & surrounding commercial airports as the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center has been closed for COVID cleaning. All incoming and outgoing traffic will be suspended until the order is lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3ANkjGkjmN — Clinton Natl Airport (@LITAirport) December 21, 2020

All of the incoming and outgoing air traffic will be suspended until the order is lifted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

