FAA issues Little Rock ground stop

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Travelers looking to fly out of Clinton International Monday afternoon may find themselves waiting around the airport for a while.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for Little Rock and the surrounding commercial airports because the FAA’s Memphis Air Traffic Control Center, in Memphis, has been closed due to COVID-19 cleaning.

All of the incoming and outgoing air traffic will be suspended until the order is lifted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

