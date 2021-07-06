Family, friends gather to remember Hunter Brittain, teen shot and killed by Lonoke Co. deputy

BEEBE, Ark. – Crowds of family, friends and supporters are gathering at Beebe High School as they prepare to remember the life of a 17-year-old shot and killed by a Lonoke County deputy during a traffic stop just under two weeks ago.

Hunter Brittain is set to be memorialized Tuesday by not just close family members like his grandmother and uncle, but also by Rev. Al Sharpton.

The civil rights activist is set to eulogize the teen, with Sharpton’s representatives saying he would be focusing on “the need for inter-racial support against police brutality in America.”

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Al Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy for White Unarmed Arkansas Teen Killed by Law Enforcement; Family Attorney Ben Crump to Deliver Remarks



In addition to Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd and who has been hired by Brittain’s family, is also scheduled to speak.

On Monday, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley issued a statement, saying he hoped that anyone who intended to protest during or after the memorial would do so “peacefully.”

Last week Staley fired the deputy involved in the deadly shooting, Sgt. Michael Davis, saying that Davis violated department policy by not turning on his body-cam system at the beginning of the traffic stop that ended with Brittain’s shooting. The camera was activated, but only after shots were fired.

The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the June 23 shooting, and have said they have not received any direction from Lonoke County prosecutors on releasing any of the footage they are reviewing as evidence.

Staley has previously stated he would support the release of video from the shooting in the interest of “transparency” whenever the ASP and prosecutors allow it.

The memorial is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be viewable in the video player at the top of this page.